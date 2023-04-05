Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is the new odds-on favourite to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea.

The Blues opted to sack Potter on Sunday, with the club slipping to 11th in the Premier League table following the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. It means that owner Todd Boehly is looking for his third man to lead the team this season after starting the campaign with Thomas Tuchel, before replacing him with Potter in September. Boehly spent over £500million on recruitment since acquiring the club last summer - the result hasn't been the desired title race involvement. Enrique now finds himself at the top of the market after reports claimed he was in London for talks. He replaces former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann - who has since drifted out to 2/1.

Next Chelsea manager odds (via Sky Bet) Luis Enrique - 1/2

Julian Nagelsmann - 2/1

Bruno Saltor - 10/1

Frank Lampard - 10/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 12/1

Brendan Rodgers - 16/1

Jose Mourinho - 16/1 See the latest odds here Odds correct as of 1405 BST on 05/04/23

Speaking to Chelsea's website announcing Potter's departure, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. "We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome. "Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. "We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high." Current interim head coach Bruno Saltor is 10/1, as is Frank Lampard, with reports on Wednesday claiming that the club may look at their former boss on a caretaker basis.