Is Frank Lampard a good fit for Everton?

Next Chelsea manager odds: Frank Lampard into 1/6 favourite

By Sporting Life
19:16 · WED April 05, 2023

Chelsea are set to appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season, with the club legend now 1/6 in the market.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to watch their goalless draw against Liverpool just 48 hours after Graham Potter was sacked.

If talks go well, Lampard is set to be in charge for their next game at Wolves on Saturday this weekend.

Next Chelsea manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Frank Lampard - 1/6
  • Luis Enrique 5/1
  • Julian Nagelsmann - 16/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 16/1
  • Bruno Saltor - 18/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 20/1

See the latest odds here

Odds correct as of 1915 BST on 05/04/23

Lampard was due to attend a promotional event in London tomorrow, which has now been postponed.

The club's record goalscorer has been out of work since January after losing his job at Everton.

Lampard was 10/1 at 2pm on Thursday, but his price to be the next Blues boss has crashed following reported positive talks.

More from Sporting Life

FOOTBALL TIPS