Next Celtic manager odds: Kieran McKenna and Robbie Keane shorten hugely

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is odds-on to become the next permanent manager of Celtic, with Robbie Keane also shooting into contention.
Brendan Rodgers, who won 11 major trophies including four league titles across two spells at Celtic Park, resigned on Monday night before being heavily criticised by major shareholder Dermot Desmond for "self-serving behaviour."
Former boss Martin O'Neill, 73, has been placed in temporary charge alongside ex-player Shaun Maloney.
Ange Postecoglou had been the early favourite to return to the club, but has now drifted significantly.
Celtic next manager odds (via Paddy Power)
- Kieran McKenna - 4/6
- Robbie Keane - 5/2
- Ange Postecoglou - 7/1
- Shaun Maloney - 12/1
- 16/1 bar
Odds correct at 1030 GMT (29/10/25)
McKenna, 39, has enjoyed great success in his first managerial role, winning back-to-back promotions in his first two full seasons at Ipswich.
They were relegated from the Premier League last term and have made a slow start to life back in the Championship, sitting 12th after 11 games.
He has been heavily linked with multiple jobs during his time at Portman Road and reportedly came close to taking vacancies at both Chelsea and Brighton in the summer of 2024.
Republic of Ireland legend Keane, currently manager of Hungarian club Ferencvaros, is another who has shortened markedly.
The 45-year-old is Ireland's most capped player and all-time top goalscorer having scored 68 times in 146 appearances.
During an illustrious club career best known for his two spells at Tottenham, he also had a brief but enormously successful loan stint with Celtic, scoring 16 goals in 19 matches.
Keane was appointed by Ferencvaros in January of this year and led them to the title.
Before moving to Hungary he had a spell in charge of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, also winning the league title there.
