Next Celtic manager odds: Kieran McKenna and Robbie Keane shorten hugely

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is odds-on to become the next permanent manager of Celtic, with Robbie Keane also shooting into contention.

Brendan Rodgers, who won 11 major trophies including four league titles across two spells at Celtic Park, resigned on Monday night before being heavily criticised by major shareholder Dermot Desmond for "self-serving behaviour." Former boss Martin O'Neill, 73, has been placed in temporary charge alongside ex-player Shaun Maloney. Ange Postecoglou had been the early favourite to return to the club, but has now drifted significantly.

Celtic next manager odds (via Paddy Power) Kieran McKenna - 4/6

Robbie Keane - 5/2

Ange Postecoglou - 7/1

Shaun Maloney - 12/1

16/1 bar Odds correct at 1030 GMT (29/10/25)

McKenna, 39, has enjoyed great success in his first managerial role, winning back-to-back promotions in his first two full seasons at Ipswich. They were relegated from the Premier League last term and have made a slow start to life back in the Championship, sitting 12th after 11 games. He has been heavily linked with multiple jobs during his time at Portman Road and reportedly came close to taking vacancies at both Chelsea and Brighton in the summer of 2024.

Robbie Keane is one of the frontrunners in the market