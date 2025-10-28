Menu icon
Ange Postecoglou

Celtic next manager odds: Ange Postecoglou early favourite

By Joe Townsend
Football
Tue October 28, 2025 · 4h ago

Former boss Ange Postecoglou is the early favourite to become the next permanent manager of Celtic after Brendan Rodgers' shock exit.

Rodgers, who won 11 major trophies including four league titles across two spells at Celtic Park, resigned on Monday night before being heavily criticised by major shareholder Dermot Desmond for "self-serving behaviour."

Former boss Martin O'Neill, 73, has been placed in temporary charge alongside ex-player Shaun Maloney.

Celtic next manager odds (via bet365)

  • Ange Postecoglou - 6/4
  • Martin O'Neill - 3/1
  • Shaun Maloney - 8/1
  • Kjetil Knutsen - 8/1
  • 14/1 bar

Odds correct at 0930 GMT (28/10/25)

Postecoglou was sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month after just 39 winless days in charge.

During his previous two-season spell as Celtic manager he won five trophies, including the Premiership in both campaigns and a domestic treble in his second season.

He left to join Tottenham in 2023, with whom he enjoyed mixed success but did deliver the Europa League in May - their first trophy since 2008.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS