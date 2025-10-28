Celtic next manager odds: Ange Postecoglou early favourite

Former boss Ange Postecoglou is the early favourite to become the next permanent manager of Celtic after Brendan Rodgers' shock exit.

Rodgers, who won 11 major trophies including four league titles across two spells at Celtic Park, resigned on Monday night before being heavily criticised by major shareholder Dermot Desmond for "self-serving behaviour." Former boss Martin O'Neill, 73, has been placed in temporary charge alongside ex-player Shaun Maloney.

Celtic next manager odds (via bet365) Ange Postecoglou - 6/4

Martin O'Neill - 3/1

Shaun Maloney - 8/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 8/1

14/1 bar Odds correct at 0930 GMT (28/10/25)