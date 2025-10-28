Celtic next manager odds: Ange Postecoglou early favourite

Former boss Ange Postecoglou is the early favourite to become the next permanent manager of Celtic after Brendan Rodgers' shock exit.
Rodgers, who won 11 major trophies including four league titles across two spells at Celtic Park, resigned on Monday night before being heavily criticised by major shareholder Dermot Desmond for "self-serving behaviour."
Former boss Martin O'Neill, 73, has been placed in temporary charge alongside ex-player Shaun Maloney.
Celtic next manager odds (via bet365)
- Ange Postecoglou - 6/4
- Martin O'Neill - 3/1
- Shaun Maloney - 8/1
- Kjetil Knutsen - 8/1
- 14/1 bar
Odds correct at 0930 GMT (28/10/25)
Postecoglou was sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month after just 39 winless days in charge.
During his previous two-season spell as Celtic manager he won five trophies, including the Premiership in both campaigns and a domestic treble in his second season.
He left to join Tottenham in 2023, with whom he enjoyed mixed success but did deliver the Europa League in May - their first trophy since 2008.
