Graham Potter during his previous spell with Brighton

Next Brighton manager odds: Graham Potter odds-on favourite to replace Roberto De Zerbi

By Sporting Life
15:18 · WED May 29, 2024

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter is odds-on favourite to return to the Premier League club.

It comes after previous favourite, Francesco Farioli, opted to accept the Ajax job.

De Zerbi departed by mutual consent after his Seagulls side finished the season with a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United.

Potter enjoyed a solid three-year spell at Brighton, transforming them from relegation candidates to a top-half finish before leaving to take up the Chelsea position in September 2022.

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Graham Potter - 4/6
  • Kieran McKenna - 4/1
  • Russell Martin - 8/1
  • Henrik Rydstrom - 10/1
  • Liam Rosenior - 10/1

Odds correct at 1515 BST (29/05/24)

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, 38, had led the betting since the market opened, originally priced at 6/4 before shortening, but then drifting out again with reports he is set to sign new deal at Portman Road.

Russell Martin is now a 8/1 third-favourite, with his Southampton side facing Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final on Sunday, while Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom and ex-Hull manager Liam Rosenior are both 10/1.

