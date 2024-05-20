Next Brighton manager odds: Graham Potter favourite to replace Roberto De Zerbi

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter finds himself as the favourite in the betting to make a return to the Premier League club.

It comes after previous favourite, Francesco Farioli, opted to accept the Ajax job. De Zerbi departed by mutual consent after his Seagulls side finished the season with a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United. Potter enjoyed a solid three-year spell at Brighton, transforming them from relegation candidates to a top-half finish before leaving to take up the Chelsea position in September 2022.

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet) Graham Potter - 7/4

Kieran McKenna - 5/2

Russell Martin - 5/1

Henrik Rydstrom - 8/1

Liam Rosenior - 8/1 Odds correct at 1420 BST on 24/05/24

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, 38, had led the betting since the market opened, originally priced at 6/4 before shortening, but then drifting out again following support for him in the equivalent Chelsea market. Russell Martin is now a 5/1 third-favourite, with his Southampton side facing Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final on Sunday, while Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom and ex-Hull manager Liam Rosenior are both 8/1.