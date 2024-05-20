Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Francesco Farioli

Next Brighton manager odds: Francesco Farioli favourite to replace Roberto De Zerbi

By James Cantrill
12:19 · THU May 23, 2024

Nice boss Francesco Farioli is the new surprise favourite to become Brighton boss.

It's believed Ajax are also pushing to appoint the Italian, 35, who led Nice to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 this season.

He was part of Roberto De Zerbi's coaching staff at Benevento and Sassuolo in Italy before becoming a manager himself.

De Zerbi departed by mutual consent after his Seagulls side finished the season with a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Francesco Farioli - 5/4
  • Kieran McKenna - 6/4
  • Russell Martin - 4/1
  • Henrik Rydstrom - 7/1
  • Graham Potter - 12/1
  • Liam Rosenior - 18/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1

Odds correct at 1200 BST on 23/05/24

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, 38, had led the betting since the market opened, originally priced at 6/4 before shortening, but then drifting out again following support for him in the equivalent Chelsea market.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo