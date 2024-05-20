Next Brighton manager odds: Francesco Farioli favourite to replace Roberto De Zerbi

Nice boss Francesco Farioli is the new surprise favourite to become Brighton boss.
It's believed Ajax are also pushing to appoint the Italian, 35, who led Nice to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 this season.
He was part of Roberto De Zerbi's coaching staff at Benevento and Sassuolo in Italy before becoming a manager himself.
De Zerbi departed by mutual consent after his Seagulls side finished the season with a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United.
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, 38, had led the betting since the market opened, originally priced at 6/4 before shortening, but then drifting out again following support for him in the equivalent Chelsea market.
