Danny Cowley

Next Bradford manager odds: Danny Cowley odds-on favourite

By Tom Carnduff
11:28 · TUE October 31, 2023

Former Lincoln and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Bradford.

The Sky Bet League Two side have been without a permanent boss since they sacked Mark Hughes at the beginning of October.

Caretaker manager Kevin McDonald has been the man tasked with guiding them through the transition period, and was previously clear favourite in the market after he led the Bantams to three consecutive victories in the league and the EFL Trophy.

However, they failed to build upon that and sit 16th in the League Two table.

Next permanent Bradford City manager (odds via BetVictor)

  • Danny Cowley - 4/5
  • Dean Holden - 6/4
  • Kevin McDonald - 12/1
  • Graham Alexander - 16/1
  • Karl Robinson - 25/1
  • Leam Richardson - 25/1
  • Sam Allardyce - 25/1

Odds correct 1120 BST (31/10/23)

Cowley was previously an 8/1 shot for the role, and the vacant position at Lincoln led some to believe that he would be making a return.

But he's been backed in for the Bantams, taking top spot off Dean Holden, who has drifted slightly to 6/4.

McDonald is now at 12/1 with the expectation that the club will look to make an external appointment.

Sam Allardyce, Leam Richardson and Karl Robinson are the 25/1 outsiders.

