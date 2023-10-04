Bradford sack Mark Hughes as manager after 19 months in charge

Bradford have sacked Mark Hughes as manager with the club 18th in Sky Bet League Two.
Midfielder Kevin McDonald has been placed in temporary charge as caretaker player-manager for this weekend's home game with Swindon.
The arrival of Hughes, a former Wales, Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke and Southampton boss, in early 2022 was widely viewed as a major coup for the Bantams.
However he failed to live up to expectations, stuttering to a play-off finish in his only full season with the club before they were beaten in the semi-finals by Carlisle.
They have made a poor start to this campaign with just three wins in 11 matches and were beaten 3-1 at home by Walsall on Saturday and 2-1 loss at Tranmere on Tuesday to seal Hughes' fate.
