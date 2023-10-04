Bradford sack Mark Hughes as manager after 19 months in charge

Midfielder Kevin McDonald has been placed in temporary charge as caretaker player-manager for this weekend's home game with Swindon.

The arrival of Hughes, a former Wales, Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke and Southampton boss, in early 2022 was widely viewed as a major coup for the Bantams.

However he failed to live up to expectations, stuttering to a play-off finish in his only full season with the club before they were beaten in the semi-finals by Carlisle.

They have made a poor start to this campaign with just three wins in 11 matches and were beaten 3-1 at home by Walsall on Saturday and 2-1 loss at Tranmere on Tuesday to seal Hughes' fate.