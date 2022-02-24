Sky Bet League Two side Bradford have confirmed the appointment of Mark Hughes as their new manager.

The former Manchester City, Southampton and Stoke boss has signed a contract until the summer of 2024. The Bantams have struggled in England's fourth tier this season, sitting 14th after 33 games with 40 points on the board. Hughes takes over with the club 10 points adrift of the play-offs. He has been out of work since leaving Southampton in December 2018.

On his appointment, Hughes said: “I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days. “It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that! I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch. “The supporters come in their numbers, and that is the thing I have missed since being out of management. I am looking forward to the matchday, getting that adrenaline flowing and interacting with the crowd. “Certainly, from now until the end of the year, we just want to finish strongly and see where that takes us. “We want to move the club and everybody with it forward, and hope we can have the success everyone wants.”

