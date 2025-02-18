Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is the odds-on 4/5 favourite to become the next manager of Blackburn.

The Sky Bet Championship are on the lookout for a new boss following John Eustace's decision to join Derby last week. “While we are disappointed by his decision to leave at this crucial stage of the season, we fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his choice," Blackburn said in a club statement. David Lowe - who is 5/1 third-favourite - is in temporary charge at Ewood Park and has guided the club to back-to-back league wins over Plymouth and West Brom.

Next Blackburn manager odds (via Sky Bet) Gary O'Neil - 4/5

Raphael Wicky - 4/1

David Lowe - 5/1

Steven Gerrard - 7/1

George Boateng - 8/1

Richie Wellens - 8/1 Odds correct at 1135 GMT (18/02/25)

O'Neil has been out of work following his sacking by Wolves in mid-December. A 2-1 defeat to Ipswich at Molineux left the club sat in 19th at the time of his departure, four points adrift of safety. The 23/24 Premier League season was one of relative success for the West Midlands outfit though with a 14th place finish secured. O'Neil's other senior managerial stint saw him take Bournemouth for the majority of the 22/23 campaign where they would end up 15th in England's top-flight. Wicky linked with another role

Raphaël Wicky was previously linked with the West Brom vacancy

Former Young Boys boss Raphaël Wicky follows in the market. Wicky led the Swiss outfit to the Super League title and the Swiss Cup in 2022/23, and while they may have won the top-flight again the following season, the 47-year-old didn't oversee the full campaign following his dismissal after back-to-back defeats in March - results which left them just one point ahead in the title race. His previous experience includes a spell in the MLS with Chicago Fire, although he failed to reach their play-offs in his two seasons at the helm. Wicky almost became the West Brom boss in January as they searched for a replacement for Carlos Corberan, who opted to join LaLiga outfit Valencia.