Next West Brom manager odds: Raphaël Wicky remains the favourite

Former Young Boys boss Raphaël Wicky has emerged as the favourite to become the next manager of West Brom.

The Baggies have been on the hunt for a new manager after Carlos Corberan departed for LaLiga outfit Valencia on Christmas Eve. "A buy-out option in his contract with West Bromwich Albion was taken up to allow him to leave," Valencia outlined in a statement at the time. Since then, they've seen one win, two draws and a defeat at Derby on Boxing Day, results which have left them sixth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Next West Brom manager odds (via Sky Bet) Raphael Wicky - 11/10

John Eustace - 5/2

Steven Schumacher - 4/1

Luke Williams - 12/1

Fabio Grosso - 16/1

John Heitinga - 16/1 Odds correct at 1355 GMT (07/01/25)

Who is Raphaël Wicky? Swansea boss Luke Williams was initially linked with the position, but former Young Boys head coach Wicky has since emerged as the leading contender in the market. Wicky led the Swiss outfit to the Super League title and the Swiss Cup in 2022/23, and while they may have won the top-flight again the following season, the 47-year-old didn't oversee the full campaign following his dismissal after back-to-back defeats in March - results which left them just one point ahead in the title race. His previous experience includes a spell in the MLS with Chicago Fire, although he failed to reach their play-offs in his two seasons at the helm.

Raphaël Wicky with the Swiss Cup trophy

Wicky was also the manager of Basel for the 2017/18 season and guided them to a second place finish in the Swiss Super League alongside a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Defeat in qualification to Europe's elite competition by PAOK in the summer which followed saw him sacked from the position. Across his career, Wicky has demonstrated a preference to operate in a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield. During his time in Chicago, he did have his side operating with a back-three or back-five at times, although he did revert to the four in his return to Europe.

In European games last season, Wicky appeared to move away from the diamond and introduce more width in the form of wingers to his side, with 4-3-3 the seemingly preferred system. They did find themselves in a difficult group, finishing third behind Manchester City and RB Leipzig but three points ahead of Red Star Belgrade.