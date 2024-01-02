Next Birmingham manager odds: Tony Mowbray clear favourite for the job

Former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is the clear odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Birmingham.

It comes following the decision to part company with Wayne Rooney earlier this week. Rooney replaced John Eustace at the beginning of October, but he oversaw a dramatic slide down the Sky Bet Championship table. The Blues sit 20th, with Rooney inheriting a side in fifth when he was given the job. No team has picked up fewer points in the second tier since his arrival than Birmingham - gaining just ten from a possible 45. Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland at the beginning of December as the Black Cats sat outside of the top six. He guided them to the play-off semi-finals last season.

Next Birmingham manager odds (via Sky Bet) Tony Mowbray - 1/3

Lee Carsley - 8/1

Jesse Marsch - 9/1

Steve Cooper - 12/1

Gary Rowett - 14/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 14/1 Odds correct at 1035 GMT (05/01/24)

Mowbray replaces Steve Cooper at the top of the market. Cooper is out of work having left Forest last month. He led Forest from the Championship relegation zone to promotion in his first season in charge before ensuring Premier League survival last term. Rooney was in charge for just 82 days - his final game was the 3-0 defeat away at Leeds on New Year's Day. He leaves a team now sat just six points above the drop zone and a significant 12 away from the play-off positions. In a statement on their club website, Birmingham CEO Garry Cook said: "We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s. "Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction." Rooney departs with a win rate of just 13.3% - the second-lowest of any Blues manager to have been in charge for at least ten games.