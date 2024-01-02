Next Birmingham manager odds: Steve Cooper odds-on to replace sacked Wayne Rooney

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is the clear odds-on favourite to replace the sacked Wayne Rooney at Birmingham.

Rooney replaced John Eustace at the beginning of October, but he oversaw a dramatic slide down the Sky Bet Championship table that led to his departure on Tuesday. The Blues sit 20th, with Rooney inheriting a side in fifth when he was given the job. No team has picked up fewer points in the second tier since his arrival than Birmingham - gaining just ten from a possible 45. Cooper is out of work having left Forest last month. He guided Forest from the Championship relegation zone to promotion in his first season in charge before ensuring Premier League survival last term.

Next Birmingham manager odds (via Sky Bet) Steve Cooper - 2/5

Tony Mowbray - 5/1

Gary Rowett - 7/1

Jesse Marsch - 7/1

John Eustace - 10/1

Frank Lampard - 12/1 Odds correct at 1320 GMT (02/01/24)

Rooney was in charge for just 82 days - his final game was the 3-0 defeat away at Leeds on New Year's Day. He leaves a team now sat just six points above the drop zone and a significant 12 away from the play-off positions. In a statement on their club website, Birmingham CEO Garry Cook said: "We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s. "Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction." Rooney departs with a win rate of just 13.3% - the second-lowest of any Blues manager to have been in charge for at least ten games.