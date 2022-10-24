The West Midlands club are on the lookout for a new boss having sacked Steven Gerrard following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham last week.

Villarreal boss Emery replaces Mauricio Pochettino at the top of the market, with rumours emerging in the aftermath of the Gerrard decision that the club had spoken to the former Tottenham and PSG manager's representatives.

Pochettino was sacked by the French champions in the summer after 18 months in charge.

However, he is now a 12/1 outsider, with Emery the clear preference in the market.