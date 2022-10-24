Former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is the clear 1/6 favourite to become the next manager of Aston Villa.
The West Midlands club are on the lookout for a new boss having sacked Steven Gerrard following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham last week.
Villarreal boss Emery replaces Mauricio Pochettino at the top of the market, with rumours emerging in the aftermath of the Gerrard decision that the club had spoken to the former Tottenham and PSG manager's representatives.
Pochettino was sacked by the French champions in the summer after 18 months in charge.
However, he is now a 12/1 outsider, with Emery the clear preference in the market.
Odds correct at 1515 BST (24/10/22)
While Emery's spell at Arsenal is viewed by many as a failure, the opposite is true since taking up the role at Villarreal.
The Spanish club won the Europa League in 2020/21 - Emery's fourth success in that competition after winning it three times with Sevilla.
Emery also won Ligue 1 with PSG in 2018, boasting a 76.3% win ratio during his two-year spell at the club.
Since taking up the role at Villarreal in July 2020, the club have won over half of their games with Emery at the helm (65 from 129).
