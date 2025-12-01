Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Bruno Guimaraes 1+ shots on target at 7/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:15 GMT, Tuesday TV: Sky Sports Premier League Live odds, form and stats

A contrasting weekend for this pair to say the least. Newcastle were dominant in their trip to Everton; yet more Tottenham disappointment followed a few hours later when they were beaten by Fulham. Perhaps the perfect indication of where this Spurs unit are came in the second goal they conceded. Guglielmo Vicario was a mile out of his goal at a tight angle and gifted possession to the opposition - Harry Wilson with a beautiful finish mind. That was after six minutes too. Boos for the goalkeeper followed by sarcastic cheers when he successfully completed a clearance. The new dawn has certainly not been that.

Newcastle beat Tottenham in the Carabao Cup

We've already had this fixture in the Carabao Cup and it went as expected. Newcastle were 2-0 winners on the night and we should be prepared for a similar outcome here. It does feel like Spurs have undergone regression to the mean. I was confused by them a month or so ago. Everything said they were bad but they were high up in the Premier League table - there were a number of factors which didn't add up. They're now without a win in four - three of which have been defeats - with four of their five wins this season coming against sides currently sat 14th or lower. Sure, Newcastle may be a fraction above that but we know they're a side with far more quality than the table suggests. They are 8/11 to win the game though which makes taking the single a bit tricky. Instead, I'm going to bump up the value by siding with BRUNO GUIMARAES 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET - a selection that is particularly appealing in Newcastle home games.

The midfielder has posted at least a shot in five of six home league outings with goals coming in three. In the Champions League, it's shots in two of three. What I particularly liked with Newcastle on Saturday was the allowing of the midfield trio to break forward when the opportunity allows, and while Lewis Miley was the only one to score, the other two could have had chances should the ball have fallen to them. Tottenham have been conceding shots in away games too. They've averaged 12.3 shots allowed with a slightly changed Newcastle outfit seeing ten in that cup win. This is an average Spurs side in a bad place coming up against a fiercely competitive Newcastle outfit in home games. Guimaraes can play his part in what should be a comfortable enough victory.