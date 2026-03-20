Newcastle vs Sunderland tips, predictions, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Tyne-Wear derby 2pts Over 5.5 cards at 23/20 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt Newcastle win and under 2.5 goals at 3/1 (General) 1pt Jacob Ramsey to be shown a card at 4/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

The first league meeting between these teams in 10 years went pretty much to script back in December: few chances, lots of cards, one goal settling it. In most derbies that is often the case, but it's especially so in the Tyne-Wear. Both teams to score 'no' has been a winner in seven of the last nine with under 2.5 goals landing in four of the last five league meetings. NEWCASTLE come into fixture reeling from a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona in midweek, but no doubt determined to put that right. Prior to that thrashing at the Nou Camp they had recorded encouraging wins over Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League either side of a wonderful home performance against Barca that warranted more than a painful, last-gasp draw. They certainly have more momentum than their rivals.

Sunderland somehow escaped Elland Road with a 1-0 win over Leeds earlier this month in a match they deserved nothing from. It is their only victory in six league games, with four of the other five ending in defeat. Away from home they continue to struggle badly, collecting just seven points from their last 11 league matches on the road. They were also recently knocked out of the FA Cup at League One's bottom club Port Vale. Regis Le Bris has managed to keep things tight though, with the Black Cats only conceding more than once in one of their past seven outings. Given the situations of both teams and the consistent lack of goals in this fixture, NEWCASTLE TO WIN & UNDER 2.5 GOALS is advised at a healthy 3/1. Cards is another reliable angle when Tyne meets Wear. Four of the last five meetings have seen at least six (6,2,7,8,9) which makes the 23/20 about OVER 5.5 CARDS a simple selection. It flew in at the Stadium of Light thanks to a characteristic melee in the closing stages, where four yellows were dished out for good measure. Anthony Taylor has the whistle and while his level of patience can often depend on which side of the bed he woke up on, fortunately for us he's let loose recently. Seven yellows and a red were brandished in Thursday's Europa League tie between Porto and Stuttgart, and there were five bookings in Manchester United's win over Aston Villa last weekend. Good signs.