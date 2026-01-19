Newcastle vs PSV predictions, tips, best bets and Champions League preview

St. James' Park plays host to a big game for both Newcastle and PSV, with the former 12th on 10 points and with their eyes set on climbing into the top eight, and the latter 21st on eight points looking to secure a spot in the top 24.

A win would be huge for either, a draw would do very little for the pair, so we should expect a pretty entertaining game here, especially with the Dutch side involved, their Champions League games have averaged 4.3 goals this season.

Newcastle are understandably short given their strong home record over the last few seasons, and their Premier League physicality, but given PSV's problems dealing with set-pieces we have to focus on the Magpies' centre backs.

The Dutch side have conceded the most shots (37) and expected goals from dead-ball situations in the UCL so far this campaign, so big priced shooters and scorers look the way to go.