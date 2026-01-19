Newcastle vs PSV predictions, tips, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
2pts Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman 1+ total shot each at 13/8 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt Malick Thiaw to score anytime at 15/2 (bet365, Betway)
0.5pt Sven Botman to score anytime at 12/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betway)
Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT
TV: TNT Sports 2
Live odds, form and stats
St. James' Park plays host to a big game for both Newcastle and PSV, with the former 12th on 10 points and with their eyes set on climbing into the top eight, and the latter 21st on eight points looking to secure a spot in the top 24.
A win would be huge for either, a draw would do very little for the pair, so we should expect a pretty entertaining game here, especially with the Dutch side involved, their Champions League games have averaged 4.3 goals this season.
Newcastle are understandably short given their strong home record over the last few seasons, and their Premier League physicality, but given PSV's problems dealing with set-pieces we have to focus on the Magpies' centre backs.
The Dutch side have conceded the most shots (37) and expected goals from dead-ball situations in the UCL so far this campaign, so big priced shooters and scorers look the way to go.
Eindhoven are facing a whopping 6.17 shots and 0.80 xG per game from set-pieces, so with Newcastle offering a huge threat from attacking set-pieces, we'll have small stakes on MALICK THIAW and SVEN BOTMAN TO SCORE ANYTIME at 15/2 and 12/1 respectively.
Thiaw has scored three times already this season and is averaging 0.79 shots per 90 across all competitions as well as 0.10 xG per 90. Botman is yet to score this season but has gone closest in the Champions League, averaging 0.95 shots and 0.08 xG per 90.
My favourite bet here though is to back both THIAW AND BOTMAN 1+ TOTAL SHOT at 13/8, which has to be a runner with PSV shipping 6.17 shots per game from dead-balls.
Botman has had a shot in all three of his home Champions League starts, while Thiaw has had at least one shot in three of his five UCL outings. Two or more CBs have taken a shot in two of PSV's last four UCL games, while they've seen two centre-backs find the net against them
Odds correct at 21:00 GMT (19/01/26)
