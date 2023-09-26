Newcastle vs Manchester City Carabao Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 17/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 29/207/5

The season after Liverpool won the Champions League they reached the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup. They were due to face Aston Villa 24 hours after they beat Monterrey 2-1 in the semi-final in Qatar. This meant Jurgen Klopp had to send Neil Critchley and a squad with an average age of 19 years and 182 days to Villa on domestic cup duty in a game the Reds lost 5-0.

Manchester City could face a similar predicament this season. Pep Guardiola has enough squad depth to fight on both fronts, it is just a question of where the clubs priorities lie. It gives an already fascinating game another dynamic as City head to St James’ Park looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign against a Newcastle side who have taken a point in Milan and thumped Sheffield United 8-0 last week.

What are the best bets? Pep roulette is best avoided here, instead I’ll focus on the hosts. Eddie Howe has to juggle the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and Champions League. The Magpies play Man City Wednesday, host Burnley in the top flight Saturday and then Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday. Three huge games all within the space of a week.

Newcastle’s boss will have to keep his squad fresh, but with silverware a priority, ANTHONY GORDON should keep his spot. The former Evertonian was hooked in each of his sides three opening league games because he was not quite grasping what his manager wanted of him. He now appears to have turned a corner.

Anthony Gordon can be a handful for Manchester City on Wednesday

The winger completely changed the game on Sunday, he scored, set one up and racked up four shots. Harvey Barnes’ injury should see Gordon get a run of games which will see him add to his tally of two goals and two assists. CLICK HERE to back Anthony Gordon to score or assist with Sky Bet At 15/8, his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals here.

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:



Across his career, Newcastle’s in-form man has actually racked up the same amount of cards (19) as he had goals and assists (19). With a cards and G+A per 90 average of 0.28, the 100/1 about him completing the holy trinity of a goal, assist and card on Wednesday provides a bit of interest. Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Team news Harvey Barnes faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was forced off after 12 minutes at Bramall Lane on Sunday. His replacement, Anthony Gordon, should start in Barnes' absence on Wednesday. Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento both had cameos from the bench in South Yorkshire and could make their full debuts here as Howe looks to keep the squad fresh with a busy schedule on the horizon.

Lewis Hall's 23/24 Premier League heat map

As for Man City, Kevin De Bruyne is absent with a thigh issue. John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic are also expected to miss this fixture. With Rodri suspended, Kalvin Phillips should partner Matheus Nunes at the base of midfield. Elsewhere, Rico Lewis and Sergio Gomez could start at right back and left back.