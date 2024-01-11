Newcastle vs Man City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

I'll admit to feeling a touch conflicted about this match. On the one hand, with many of Newcastle's injured players returning there were positive signs as they won 3-0 away at bitter rivals Sunderland last weekend in the FA Cup third round. On the other, they were faced with Sky Bet Championship opposition and now return to face treble-winning Manchester City having lost five of their last six Premier League matches, with their most recent outing seeing Liverpool rack up a top-flight record 7.11 expected goals (xG) in a 4-2 win at Anfield. On balance it feels like Newcastle will have learned from their mauling on Merseyside, and City will have to dig out a more hard-fought win.

What are the best bets? Ultimately though, I can't find a way to get Manchester City onside with them being too short in the 1X2 and the over/under line also giving us nothing. Instead I like the look of BERNARDO SILVA 2+ TACKLES at even money. The Portugal international has been a modicum of consistency for Pep Guardiola since joining City from Monaco in 2017, and having initially been signed as an inside forward to play on the right, he has evolved to become an all-round midfielder.

Bernardo Silva's touch map shows his all-round influence

No matter which position he is supposed to be operating in, Silva pops up all over the pitch and is nowadays involved as much in a defensive sense as an attacking one. He's averaged exactly two tackles per league game when starting this season, only once - in the 6-1 home win over Bournemouth - has he failed to register at least one and he has made at least two in seven of his last eight appearances.

Angry Anthony

Newcastle's ANTHONY GORDON has attracted plenty of plaudits this season, as much for his work ethic off the ball as his attacking contributions on it. The former Everton forward regularly makes multiple tackles, commits multiple fouls and completes multiple dribbles in a match so it's unsurprising he's receiving so much attention; combined with his bleached blonde hair he's near impossible to miss. He's been SHOWN A CARD seven times in 19 league appearances this term, so on that basis his 100/30 price would already offer a touch of value. But the fact five of them have been at St James' in just nine home games makes this is an angle worth backing. It's highly likely his prime role will be as disruptor rather than creator just as it was in the reverse fixture when, you guessed it, he was booked.

Just like plenty of his team-mates SEAN LONGSTAFF will be doing plenty of running on Saturday evening. Despite only being on the pitch for 34 minutes in the reverse fixture he still managed to make three tackles - something he's done on five occasions during an injury-disrupted campaign, including in two of Newcastle last three league matches.

Team news

Joelinton limped off during Newcastle's win over Sunderland and is expected to miss out with Lewis Miley coming in. Jacob Murphy, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope remain sidelined. Manchester City could have Erling Haaland back on the bench, while Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are fit again - although both are likely to be subsitutes. Bernardo Silva is expected to recover from a minor illness but John Stones is still out injured.