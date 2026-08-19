Newcastle vs Liverpool predictions, tips, bet builder and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 2.5pts Liverpool to win at 10/11 (General) 1pt Liverpool to win to nil at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Liverpool to win and under 2.5 goals at 11/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Almost exactly a year to the day, Newcastle and Liverpool meet again at St James’ Park; much has changed. Twelve months ago the fixture continued its tradition of being one of the Premier League’s most dramatic, as the Reds gave up a 2-0 lead despite the Magpies playing the entire second half with 10 men. Rio Ngumoha, 16, then became Liverpool youngest ever goalscorer by grabbing a 110th-minute winner. The match was played in a febrile atmosphere as the spectre of an absent Alexander Isak lingered in the background, with the striker refusing to play while Newcastle "blocked" his move to Anfield. He would eventually leave on deadline day, the first of a raft of departures from Tyneside that has left them effectively starting from scratch. Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and perhaps most crucially Eddie Howe, all gone.

Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle

New boss Matthias Jaissle is unlikely to be able to send out the Newcastle 2.0 the club’s board have doubled down on just yet, with him expected to rely on as many of the more experienced members of squad as possible given how late he arrived this summer. A combination of injuries and departures could mean he has little option but to hand out four or five debuts from the start, though, which rarely ends well. Joelinton and Tino Livramento are both missing through injury, Lewis Miley only recently returned from a broken leg and Lewis Hall is doubtful; he may not be at the club much longer in any case.

As for Liverpool, it’s a fresh start under new manager Andoni Iraola, who brings with him a high energy, tactically detailed style of play. In his previous jobs that has taken time to achieve results, but this is his first chance to try it out on a world-class group of players. The Spaniard has spoken publicly about a need for his team to be fitter to play his style for 90 minutes, and the need for more signings to give the squad a better balance and greater depth. His starting XI should be very strong on Sunday, with only Jeremy Jacquet or Ronald Araujo expected to make their debut. Even with the teething issues LIVERPOOL should have too much for a Newcastle team going through such an extreme transition, and look a good price TO WIN at 10/11. I also think there is value in backing the Reds to keep their opponents out. There was a big reaction to Liverpool giving up 2-0 leads to lose pre-season games with Leeds and Monaco. Little was said after they beat Italian club Como 2-0 in a very controlled manner last weekend. That has fed into the market believing this will be a goalfest, despite Newcastle's threadbare squad. LIVERPOOL and UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 11/2 and LIVERPOOL WIN TO NIL at 7/2 are therefore advised too, to smaller stakes.

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Super Sunday Bet Builder

BUILD ON: Sky Bet | Paddy Power | Betfair FLORIAN WIRTZ was underwhelming in his first season at Liverpool after joining for £116m from Bayer Leverkusen but has shown good signs in pre-season, scoring in two of his three appearances. RIO NGUMOHA looks set for a key role under Andoni Iraola and may well benefit from Newcastle's shortage at full-back, making him a good candidate to have 3+ SHOTS - especially if this is backed with a firm offering Super Sub style terms. Liverpool captain VIRGIL VAN DIJK had his most productive goalscoring season for the club last term, finding the net eight times in total. JOE WILLOCK is likely to start for a Newcastle team decimated by sales and injuries. With new manager Matthias Jaissle expected to ask his midfielders to be aggressive, Willock should better last season's average of 1.47 FOULS COMMITTED per 90. DAN BURN was named Magpies captain following the departure of Bruno Guimaraes and will want to lead by example in his first game with the armband - he was SHOWN A CARD in nine of his 29 Premier League appearances last term, and 11 times in total.