Newcastle vs Barcelona tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Inconsistency has plagued Newcastle's season. A side sat 12th in the Premier League table need what feels like a minor miracle if they are to feature in this competition again - although some bookmakers make them as short as 22/1 to win the Champions League. Ask a Newcastle fan and they'll likely give you an answer on a similar lines to 'no chance' but a home first leg gives them an opportunity to be on the front foot of their round of 16 tie against Barcelona. It's the second meeting of the campaign between these two sides with a Marcus Rashford brace firing Barcelona to victory on the opening matchday of the league stage. Recent form will have you believe we'll see a similar outcome here.

There is always a feeling of doubt in opposing the visitors in a night game in Newcastle though, regardless of how good they may be. St James' Park often puts aside any overriding feelings surrounding the performance of the team or its head coach for 90 minutes when it really matters. They have had defeats under the lights but recent ones have both come against Manchester City. Athletic Club, Benfica and PSV among those beaten comfortably in midweek European action this season. Whether or not an intimidating atmosphere is enough to secure victory is another matter, but St. James' will expect an attacking mentality. Failing to score leaves them in a concerning position heading into the second leg; defeat takes it up another level. You can get around the 11/8 mark on OVER 5.5 NEWCASTLE CORNERS with 16/1 on OVER 9.5 - both are worth consideration.

The first reason behind this being that Newcastle are a high corner team anyway. The past couple of home games haven't hit the usual heights but long term consistency is key. Backing Newcastle to take six or more corners has landed in 18 of 26 in front of their own supporters this season (70%) which includes the previous meeting between the teams. It also includes games against opponents such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, with two meetings against City falling a single corner short of the marker. They've also hit double figures a couple of times too but that's advised in case they are really pushing at any stage of the game.

And the game state is a driving factor behind going down this path. It's the importance of a positive first leg result and sure, they may well score early and find themselves hanging on but that's the risk we're taking. It's the style in which Newcastle build-up too. Howe's men top the Premier League by a comfortable margin for crosses attempted while they sit fifth in the Champions League. There's the possibility given the set-up without considering the game state anyway but the need to find a goal, roared on by a demanding home crowd, certainly helps. As I sit unsure about which way the game is going to go, there's far more confidence in focusing on Newcastle's corner line.