Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Arsenal to win and over 1.5 goals at 5/6 (General) 1pt Draw/Arsenal - half-time/full-time at 18/5 (General) 1pt Bruno Guimaraes 1+ shots on target outside the box at 3/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Guimaraes to score from outside the box at 12/1 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss

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Was there ever a time when a thriving Newcastle United side was not built upon fortress St James' Park? None spring to mind. Matthias Jaissle was always going to have a tough job succeeding Eddie Howe. Taking over on the eve of the season, following a summer in which Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and captain Bruno Guimaraes were all sold, only made the task harder.

Matthias Jaissle has struggled so far

But Newcastle have since disintegrated on their own patch. No club has lost more than their seven Premier League home games this calendar year, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet in six matches at St James' in all competitions this season. The atmosphere has clearly been affected by the slowdown of the Saudi Arabia-backed project, with the Magpies never really recovering from the drawn-out Alexander Isak saga some 15 months ago. Across the previous three-and-a-half campaigns Newcastle were formidable, finishing with the fifth, fourth and sixth-best home records in the division.

They began last season looking to build on a record of W42 D12 L11 across 65 home league games. In the 24 league matches since, they have lost nine (W11 D5). Now Arsenal are the visitors. The Gunners look close to unstoppable after winning nine of their opening 10 matches, with a poor performance at Brighton their only real blip. To make matters worse for the hosts, they have been particularly poor against both league leaders and reigning champions in recent seasons. They have won just one of their last 29 meetings with teams who started the day top of the table (D8 L20), including a current winless run of 18 matches (D4 L14) stretching back to December 2014. They are also winless in 14 games against the defending champions.

There were hardly many more reasons needed to back ARSENAL, but Newcastle's mid-table position also masks just how poor they have truly been. Five of their 12 points came in their opening three games, while their underlying numbers leave them 19th in the performance-based xG table. I imagine the 3/5 about an away win will be enough for some. I'll take the nudge up to 5/6 and back ARSENAL TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS, while also taking DRAW-ARSENAL in the HALF-TIME/FULL-TIME market at 18/5. The Gunners were slow out of the blocks against Leeds in their first game after the last international break. Following a goalless opening period, they deservedly fell behind before turning things around. In eight of their last 11 Premier League and Champions League wins, Arsenal have been drawing at half-time before going on to win.