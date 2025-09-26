Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt Arsenal to win at 6/5 (Betfred) 0.5pt Arsenal win to nil at 27/10 (William Hill) 1pt Sandro Tonali 2+ total shots at 5/2 (General) 1pt Dan Burn to be carded at 3/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Viktor Gyokeres to be carded at 9/2 (William Hill) 0.5pt Burn and Gyokeres card double at 18/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Tom Carnduff Newcastle have struggled in attack, although that’s hardly a surprise when we consider the Alexander Isak saga and how long that dragged on for during the summer transfer window. The 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last time out was the third time in five league outings where they’ve failed to find the net - it was also their third scoreless draw of the campaign. It’s not an ideal situation heading into a meeting with an Arsenal side who are so defensively resilient under Mikel Arteta’s guidance. Chances will be limited but they should still see some in front of a raucous St. James’ crowd.

SANDRO TONALI has been a presence going forward for the hosts, making the 5/2 price on 2+ TOTAL SHOTS worth consideration. That’s a bet which doesn’t require them to be on target. It’s a bet which has won in both of their home league games so far alongside that trip to Bournemouth last time out. The midfielder also saw two in their home defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. Tonali had an effort blocked when facing Arsenal at the Emirates in the final weeks of last season and he ranked fifth in the expected goals (xG) metric among Newcastle players as they secured European qualification once again. The prices available make it an appealing single bet, while the 4/7 for just the one shot should also be factored in to any planning for a same-game multiple.

Joe Townsend Newcastle have been something of a bogey team for Mikel Arteta since he became ARSENAL manager, but at the prices I'm happy to back them to end that run. The Gunners have won only three of the last nine meetings, losing four of five visits to St James'. Arsenal were odds-on in each of their last three trips, losing them all, but can be backed at 6/5 TO WIN on Sunday. Newcastle have been scratchy so far, with their only win a 1-0 home victory over rock-bottom Wolves. The biggest problem for Eddie Howe's men has been creating chances, finding the net just three times from 4.6 xG. Defensively, Arteta's side have been imperious, giving up just 3.3 xGA and conceding only twice. It makes the 27/10 on offer for ARSENAL WIN TO NIL also advisable.

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill I’ll spare you off any BTEC tactical analysis and just get straight to brass tacks. This is a rivalry and there’s been plenty of cards to show for it. Since Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce, his Newcastle side have squared off with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal 10 times and there’s been 49 cards. Therefore, I am heading straight towards the player card market where the prices of two big men have caught my eye.

DAN BURN has picked up two cards in six appearances this season. He is expected to start in central defence which means he’ll be up against VIKTOR GYOKERES. The big Swede has one card to his name this season. He has drawn 1.4 fouls a game and committed 0.8 whilst Burn draws 0.8 and commits 1.7 a game. Burn is 3/1 TO BE CARDED and Gyokeres is 9/2. I’ll be covering the singles as well as the CARD DOUBLE at 18/1 and hoping for a ruckus.