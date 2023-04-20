Newcastle host Spurs in an important Premier League game in regards to the top four. Liam Kelly previews the match and provides his best bet.

A vital game in the Champions League qualification race. Newcastle hampered their chances of finishing in the top four with a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa last Sunday, suffering a poor result to match a poor performance. That can be classed as an outlier these days, however, and the return to St. James' Park spells danger for a Tottenham team that should fear the wrath of Eddie Howe's side on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Newcastle 4/5 | Draw 11/4 | Tottenham 16/5

Spurs continue to be underwhelming, putting in poor displays in draws with Southampton and Everton and beating Brighton despite being completely outplayed, before losing to Bournemouth at home last time out. There is no doubt as to which team is better in this one, and the 17/20 about NEWCASTLE TO WIN makes great appeal. After all, the Magpies are an excellent home team. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have posted a better expected goal difference than Newcastle as hosts this season (19.1 xGD), often overpowering teams in the hostile atmosphere.

Coming off the back of a disappointing loss, I expect Newcastle to be on it in their first home game for three weeks. Spurs are a rather middling away team, too, and look a little disenfranchised under caretaker boss Cristian Stellini. As a result, backing the home side is the play.