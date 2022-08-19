Manchester City travel to Newcastle on Super Sunday and Tom Carnduff has found a best bet in the shots market.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Rodri to have 2+ total shots at 2/1 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester City's start to the season has been a perfect one - winning two games while scoring ten and keeping clean sheets in both. Liverpool's draws in their opening two means that Pep Guardiola's side already hold a four-point advantage over their main title rivals. Early stages, of course, but that could be huge further down the line. For Newcastle, they were slightly fortunate to pick up a point away at Brighton - a 0-0 draw coming despite an xG scoreline of 1.97 - 0.18 in the Seagulls' favour - and they will know how tough of a task it is to get something on Sunday.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Newcastle 8/1 | Draw 4/1 | Manchester City 1/3

As expected, Manchester City go into this game as the odds-on favourites and there is little appeal in going into the outright market because of the prices on offer. City hammered Newcastle in both meetings last season - winning this fixture 4-0 before a 5-0 hammering at the Etihad - and showings in the opening weeks of the current campaign suggest they are in a strong place for victory again here. Instead, going into the stats market provides us with some interesting bets and the first of which is the 2/1 available on RODRI TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Rodri to have 2+ total shots with Sky Bet While a defensive midfielder, Rodri has demonstrated his ability to provide a threat in attack on numerous occasions. He averaged 1.36 shots per Premier League game in 21/22.

That led to seven goals from a total of 3.25 xG. The current campaign has seen him have three shots across his first two contests. Only Liverpool (35) have posted more shots than Manchester City (33) in the first two games of the Premier League campaign, while Newcastle have conceded 18. The context for the hosts that their first game was against a newly-promoted side goes someway to explaining the low tally - whereas Brighton had 13 of those shots. We can expect City to be floating around the 17 shots marker once again, meaning that RODRI represents great value at 2/1 to have two of them.

Newcastle v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 2pts Rodri to have 2+ total shots at 2/1 (Betfair) Score prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1520 BST (19/08/22)