Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Newcastle v Liverpool tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:48 · THU February 16, 2023

Newcastle host Liverpool in a seriously important Saturday Night Football clash. Liam Kelly previews the match-up and provides two bets of interest.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Over 12.5 Newcastle shots at 5/6 (Unibet)

1pt Newcastle to beat Liverpool at 6/4 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30&aff=9537

St. James' Park hosts a massive fixture in terms of European qualification and which, if any, competition Newcastle and Liverpool might be headed for.

Newcastle's nine-point advantage over Saturday evening's opponents suddenly looks a little small considering the Reds have a game in hand, alongside the level the two sides have played to this season.

Indeed, Liverpool were desperate for a turning point in a disastrous campaign. Was the 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton (xG: LIV 2.13-0.50 EVE) the start of something good?

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Newcastle 6/4 | Draw 5/2 | Liverpool 17/10

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

Personally, I'm still extremely sceptical that a victory over a shorthanded, poor Everton team is enough to change my mind when it comes to Liverpool being an easy touch this term.

Although there was clearly a bit more energy about Jürgen Klopp's side in the derby, the Toffees, with little presence from an attacking perspective, came closest to scoring first on Monday before folding tamely after allowing a soft counter-attacking opening goal.

Newcastle represent a far tougher task, especially in the North East, and the fact that Liverpool lead the league in big chances conceded (61) gives me pause on the idea that Liverpool might be back, making NEWCASTLE TO WIN my value play at a general 6/4.

The visitors average 2.08 expected goals against (xGA) away from home in the Premier League, too, a far better barometer to the Reds' actual level than a single rivalry match would suggest.

Liverpool's away matches in the 2022/23 Premier League

Newcastle's 'issue' in what has been a spectacular season thus far, has been drawing matches they should be winning based on their displays.

That problem has reared its head in their most recent matches, but their performances have at least been trustworthy amid home comforts this term, posting a +14.9 expected goal difference (xGD) in an unbeaten league campaign as hosts.

As a consequence, a home win is fancied.

A selection that makes most appeal, however, is the 5/6 available about OVER 12.5 NEWCASTLE SHOTS with Unibet.

Newcastle are a force to be reckoned with in terms of shots taken at St. James', averaging 17.9 attempts per game in their 11 home fixtures in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side have only failed to breach the 12.5 mark in three of those matches — against Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham.

Up against a subpar defensive team, I fancy Newcastle to make that line look too low.

Newcastle v Liverpool best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Over 12.5 Newcastle shots at 5/6 (Unibet)
  • 1pt Newcastle to beat Liverpool at 6/4 (General)

Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1630 GMT (16/02/23)

Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar of Newcastle celebrate
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS