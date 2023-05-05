Super Sunday's contest sees Newcastle welcome Arsenal and Tom Carnduff has found value in the stats markets.

This could well be the game that truly ends Arsenal's hopes of winning the title, even with the overwhelming expectation now believing Manchester City will be lifting the trophy once again. Eddie Howe's side have been exceptional this season - a club transformed from relegation candidates to European contenders in a short space of time. Of course, finances play a part, but they've taken a sensible approach to get themselves into this position. At home, they've been tough to beat. Liverpool are the only team to win in Newcastle's 15 games in front of their own supporters. Keep in mind that the Gunners have lost away to both Manchester clubs this season.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Newcastle 4/7 | Draw 3/1 | Arsenal 17/4

Newcastle will make things uncomfortable for Arsenal, despite their loosening grip on the title race at the moment. Only Liverpool (45.0) have a higher expected goals (xG) figure than Howe's men (41.7) at home this season. The Gunners' preference to attack down their right side in comparison with the left may leave them exposed at times. They've seen 40% of attacks down the right and 33% down the left in away contests. With this in mind, the 5/2 on BEN WHITE 2+ FOULS provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Ben White to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet He's established himself as Arsenal's permanent right-back - despite his history in the centre of defence - and he's seen his foul count increase as Arsenal's results have suffered.

White has posted at least one foul in each of his last seven Premier League games. A point of interest in this run is that there were three in the away game at Manchester City. He had one at Liverpool, with one also coming against Chelsea and another at Manchester United earlier in the season. He should be busy down that side of the pitch. We're also expecting it to be an intense game with both sides possessing quality across the pitch. Naturally, an evenly-matched contest should see the foul count increase. Rather than gamble on the result though, the price in WHITE catching the referee's attention on more than one occasion is where the best bet can be found.

Newcastle v Arsenal best bets and score prediction 1pt Ben White to commit 2+ fouls at 5/2 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1445 BST (05/05/23)