“The only certain thing is that Newcastle have shown an interest,” said Emery.

The 49-year-old then addressed the rumours after his side's 2-0 win.

Emery, who was originally 40/1 for the role but gradually shortened following Steve Bruce's October sacking , crashed into 1/7 by the time Villarreal kicked off against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“But I have not had more news than that interest. There’s no offer. The offer would have to be via the club. I am focused on Villarreal. No more than that.

“Before saying yes or not, I will talk to the club. I have not said ‘no’ to Newcastle.”

Overnight, it has been reported that the former Arsenal, PSG and Sevilla head coach has turned down the opportunity to move to the North East, which has led to Howe replacing him at the top of the betting.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 following their relegation from the Premier League.

Across a 12-year period, split in two by a 20-month interlude as Burnley boss, the 43-year-old took Bournemouth from Sky Bet League Two relegation candidates to Premier League regulars, keeping them in the top flight for five successive seasons.

After a long, drawn-out process he rejected the chance to become Celtic manager in May.

In a statement, the Scottish giants said: "We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the club, for reasons out-with both his and Celtic’s control.