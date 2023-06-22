Newcastle hoping to push through club-record deal for AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali

Newcastle are hoping to push through a club record-breaking deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali within days.

The PA news agency reports that Sporting director Dan Ashworth has been pictured in the Italian city after he flew out to try to negotiate the terms of a move which it is understood would exceed the club’s £60million swoop for Sweden striker Alexander Isak last summer. Reports from Italy have suggested the 23-year-old, who is expected to captain his country in their opening Group D fixture against France at the European Under-21s Championships on Thursday evening, has agreed to the switch.

A successful conclusion to the talks would take Newcastle’s transfer spending under their new owners past the £300million mark. Head coach Eddie Howe has identified Tonali as the holding midfielder he needs to allow Bruno Guimaraes in particular to thrive in an advanced role. Howe has vowed to strengthen his squad for the new campaign, during which the Magpies will play Champions League football for the first time since the 2002-03 season, as he attempts to challenge on both the domestic and European fronts.