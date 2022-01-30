The 24-year-old becomes the club’s third addition of the January transfer window but will not link up with the St James’ Park outfit until next week due to international duty.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: “Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I’m delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

“He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty.”