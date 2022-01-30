Sporting Life
Bruno Guimaraes: Brazil international completes Newcastle switch
Bruno Guimaraes: Brazil international completes Newcastle switch

Newcastle complete signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon

By Sporting Life
16:36 · SUN January 30, 2022

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old becomes the club’s third addition of the January transfer window but will not link up with the St James’ Park outfit until next week due to international duty.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: “Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I’m delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

“He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty.”

Newcastle have also agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn, it is understood.

Completion of the deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline would see Burn join full-back Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood as new additions to the Magpies’ squad this month, as well as Guimaraes.

The fee agreed for Burn, 29, is believed to be in the region of £13million.

