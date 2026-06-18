Netherlands vs Sweden predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Tijjani Reijnders 1+ assists at 6/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 18:00 BST, Saturday TV: BBC One Live odds, form and stats

After the first round of fixtures, Group F found itself as the highest-scoring although Sweden did more than their fair share of it. From the 10 goals netted across the two games, Graham Potter's side accounted for half. They comfortably dispatched a poor Tunisia side who opted for a managerial change in the aftermath. Meeting a Netherlands outfit with a defence that failed to inspire in their 2-2 draw with Japan, another fascinating clash is on the cards. Entertainment for the neutral has been a feature of the Potter reign. Six of their seven games with him at the helm have returned at least four goals. They're leaning into a talented attack with the acceptance that could come at a defensive cost. A lively Dutch attack should capitalise. The emphasis comes from their midfield to create and their attack to fire in the efforts, although set-pieces were utilised in that opening contest. Everything points towards this being a fantastic watch, I'm desperately hoping that it lives up to expectations.

It's like buses 🚌



Summerville guides the Dutch back in front pic.twitter.com/YVlV5gdgWt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026

Over 2.5 is a shade of odds-on, as is BTTS, with both set to be popular bets given the opening contests for the pair. I'm not totally sure on the 8/11 price for a Netherlands win although I still believe they should top the group with their final game giving them Tunisia. Yet anything less than a win leaves it in Sweden's hands. Just how much weight you're putting on group order remains up for debate but, naturally, there's always a preference to win games of football. With goals expected, it's worth a look at some player angles and the one which jumps out to me is TIJANI REIJNDERS 1+ ASSISTS at 6/1, with the 9/2 and above available elsewhere also a fine price. Reijnders didn't return an assist last time out but he did create two chances - no player on the pitch had more.

His most recent domestic campaign delivered eight assists across all competitions which is impressive considering he wasn't a certain starter. With Frenkie de Jong often sitting deepest of the midfield trio, Reijnders has the freedom to take up advanced positions on the left side of the pitch with Ryan Gravenberch operating more on the right. This puts him in great spots to play passes which lead to shots, while his role on set-pieces also adds to the assists potential. In what should be an end-to-end game at times, I'll side with the Manchester City man contributing in attack.