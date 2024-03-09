Neil Warnock steps down from role as Aberdeen interim manager

Neil Warnock has stepped down as Aberdeen manager after guiding the club into the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-finals.
A 3-1 quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock proved to be the final match of the 75-year-old’s short spell in charge.
Warnock was handed the job until the end of the season after Barry Robson was sacked but did not enjoy a cinch Premiership win in six matches.
The Dons stated that Warnock had “stepped aside” and chairman Dave Cormack added on Aberdeen’s website: “The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts.
“With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”
