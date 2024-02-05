Aberdeen bring in veteran manager Neil Warnock to replace Barry Robson

Neil Warnock has been appointed as Aberdeen manager until the end of the season.
The 75-year-old takes over from Barry Robson, who was dismissed last Wednesday, with the club currently sat eighth in the cinch Premiership.
Warnock said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge here at Aberdeen.
“I’ve made no secret of the fact I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland so when I spoke to (chairman) Dave (Cormack) and (chief executive) Alan (Burrows) and they asked me to help out it just felt like the right opportunity.
“By all accounts there is a good group of lads here and it’s my job now to get the best out of them.
“Aberdeen is a big club with clear ambition and I’m hoping that during my time here the supporters will get behind the team and I can put a smile on their faces.”
