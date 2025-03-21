Nations League tips: Scotland vs Greece best bets, preview and BuildABet

Scott McTominay's first-half penalty secured Scotland a first leg upset on Thursday, putting them in a good position to retain their spot in League A when they welcome Greece to Hampden Park.

It was a determined performance from Steve Clarke's side who were excellent in the first-half and survived an onslaught in the second.

Greece registered 18 shots after the break and yet only one of those forced Craig Gordon into a save. They did see a goal ruled out as the ball was clearly out of play alongside a penalty overturned by VAR with contact outside the box.

It very much felt like a case before the game that Scotland would aim to frustrate and take something back to Hampden. The second 45 certainly played out in that manner.

"The dirty side, the running, tackling, blocking, heading," was the praise from Clarke. They did the grafting side of the game well when needed.

They'll have the backing of a home crowd on Sunday, and while it may not be to the same extent, elements of that performance are likely to come to the fore again in stages.