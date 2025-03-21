Greece 0-1 Scotland: Scott McTominay penalty secures first leg advantage

Scott McTominay's first-half penalty was the difference as Scotland secured a 1-0 win over Greece in the first leg of their Nations League play-off.

The Napoli midfielder struck from the spot in the 33rd minute to give Steve Clarke's side the advantage and they survived a second-half onslaught in which their opponents registered 18 shots. Yet Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was only forced into one save throughout the evening as Greece saw a goal disallowed and a penalty overturned in what was a determined performance from the visitors. It was McTominay who was brought down by Greece defender Lazaros Rota on the half hour mark. He made no mistake by sending goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis the wrong way.

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas came close to grabbing an equaliser just before half-time but his free-kick looped over Gordon and onto the roof of the Scotland net. Tsimikas then nearly turned provider minutes after the restart. His deflected corner eventually fell into the path of Christos Tzolis to convert from close range, although the Club Brugge winger was denied by the fact the ball had clearly gone out at the cutback. Greece pushed for an equaliser and it was Tzolis again who looked the most likely. He met the cross of Giannis Konstantelias but could only strike the post from close range. It looked as if the hosts were going to get a golden opportunity to draw level when a penalty was awarded followed a foul by Grant Hanley on Taxiarchis Fountas, only for VAR to intervene and award a free-kick as the contact was made outside of the area. Taxiarchis Fountas' shanked effort over the crossbar in the dying seconds underlined the frustrating nature of Greece's chase, with Scotland in pole position to retain their spot in League A when they meet at Hampden Park for the second leg on Sunday.