Nations League 2026-27 outright tips, winner predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 3.5pts Spain to reach the final at 8/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1.5pts Portugal to reach the final at 10/3 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt Portugal to win the Nations League at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Even for the most ardent international football advocate it's hard not to feel a little underwhelmed by a three-week window arriving just as the domestic season was getting into rhythm. That lack of enthusiasm seems to have dripped into playing squads too with a spate of withdrawals adding to a growing sense of collective apathy. It's a shame for many reasons, the main one being that on paper this is an exciting period of fixtures, with the Nations League a competition that has more than justified itself since UEFA launched it eight years ago. There are lots of matches worth watching, with League A containing the 16 top-ranked UEFA members from the 2024–25 edition, split into the four groups below: A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkiye

A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia

A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

UEFA Nations League winner odds (via Sky Bet) Each Way: 1/2 Odds, 2 Places France, Spain - 3/1

Germany, England - 9/2

Portugal - 17/2

Netherlands - 12/1

Norway, Belgium - 16/1

Italy, Denmark - 33/1

Croatia - 50/1

Serbia, Türkiye - 100/1

Greece - 150/1

Czechia, Wales - 175/1

The only glaring absentee following relegation two years ago are World Cup quarter-finalists Switzerland, who must compete in League B alongside several others who took part in this summer's tournament in North America - Scotland, Austria, Bosnia and Sweden. Here we'll just focus on League A, where lots has changed in a few short months.

Meet the new bosses

Eight of the 16 teams in the Nations League top flight have a new manager in place, with the most significant being Didier Deschamps' 14-year stint as France boss ending and Zinedine Zidane taking charge. After a chaotic, embarrassing summer for Italy's FA that saw them publicly court Pep Guardiola then cave in to pressure over the appointment of Andrea Pirlo because of business links to Russia, Euro 2020-winning coach Roberto Mancini is back. For Belgium it's Rudi Garcia out, Mark van Bommel in.

Germany's round-of-32 exit at the hands of Paraguay cost Julian Nagelsmann his job and Jurgen Klopp was swiftly named his replacement, sparking excitement that their 12-year struggle since winning the 2014 World Cup could finally be over. The Netherlands resisted their almost unshakable habit of switching between Ronald Koeman and Louis van Gaal by replacing the former with another legendary Barcelona midfielder in Xavi.

Slaven Bilic is back at Croatia after 14 years away, and 19 years since the infamous "Wally with the brolly" night at Wembley cost England a place at Euro 2008 and Steve McClaren his job as manager. Czechia have made an interesting appointment, bringing in Luis de la Fuente's successor as Spain's under-21s coach Santi Denia, a former Atletico Madrid midfielder who won two caps for his country. And finally, defending champions Portugal appointed veteran coach Jorge Jesus following the expiry of Roberto Martinez's three-and-a-half-year contract.

UEFA Nations League winners 2018-19: PORTUGAL 1-0 Netherlands

2020-21: FRANCE 2-1 Spain

2022-23: SPAIN 0-0 Croatia (5-4 pens)

2024-25 PORTUGAL 2-2 Spain (5-3 pens)

Who will win the Nations League?

Stating the obvious, it's hard to look beyond world and European champions SPAIN. One of the few established nations with managerial continuity and having reached the final of every tournament they have entered under De la Fuente (two Nations Leagues, a Euros and a World Cup) winning three of them, they look tough to oppose. France arguably have a more favourable group, which explains why many firms have placed them as joint-favourites. But where SPAIN are a considerably larger price is TO REACH THE FINAL with the 8/5 offered by Sky Bet and Paddy Power a significant bump from France's 13/10. Following the initial group stage, winners and runners-up are drawn against each other in a two-legged quarter-final. Should England or Croatia pip Spain to top spot in Group A3 then hypothetically they could have a more difficult path to the Nations League Finals - a mini tournament where one-legged semis and final are played at neutral venue. For a team who are unbeaten in 38 matches that is hardly a concern. They have not lost a game since a 2024 friendly against Colombia with the only other blip a defeat on penalties in the final of this competition 15 or so months ago.

PORTUGAL are looking to win back-to-back Nations Leagues and a third in five. They had an underwhelming World Cup under Roberto Martinez, with it of their own making that they met - and then lost to - Spain in the round of 16. After two forgettable showings in major tournaments something new was required. How a Portugal manager copes with the circus surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's role has dominated Euros and World Cups, but taken a backseat during the less high-profile Nations League, which should give new man Jorge Jesus the same breathing space that allowed predecessors Martinez and Fernando Santos to both LIFT THE TROPHY.

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus