Napoli vs Chelsea predictions, tips, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (bet365) 1pt Scott McTominay to score anytime at 15/4 (Betway) 0.5pt McTominay to score a header at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sport 4 Live odds, form and stats

It's been a dismal Champions League campaign thus far for the reigning Serie A champions. Napoli, led by Antonio Conte, head into the final matchday of the League Phase sat in 25th spot, and know that realistically anything less than a win will see them eliminated from European competition. They've managed just two victories in seven, and somehow didn't beat Copenhagen last week despite being a goal up and playing against 10-men for nearly 60 minutes. Conte's men host his former side Chelsea, who start the final round of matches inside the top eight on goal difference, with just one goal separating them, Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon and fellow Premier League side Manchester City a further goal behind.

The incentive to finish in the top eight is safe progression through to the round of 16 and an avoidance of two extra games on the schedule, and realistically given the number of teams who can usurp the Blues, only a win will do. This all means we should be in for an exciting ding-dong affair, with a dull draw no good for either. OVER 2.5 GOALS rates the best bet of the game for that reason, especially as both sides have to go for it from the off. If one side goes in front, it will only embolden the other, while in Chelsea's case, they may have to win by a wide margin to secure a top eight spot should Barca (+5 GD), Sporting (+5 GD), City (+4 GD) or even Atletico (+3 GD) win by a two or three goals which wouldn't be a surprise. All of the Blues' away games in this competition have gone over 2.5 goals, those matches averaging 3.67 goals, and they are yet to win, with their defensive issues a main reason to swerve them at the prices available. If Napoli are to score, chances are high it will be SCOTT MCTOMINAY, and we'll back him TO SCORE ANYTIME at 15/4. The all-action Scot is his sides' joint-top scorer this season with nine in all competitions, and is Napoli's top scorer in the Champions League, firing four times in seven games including last week.