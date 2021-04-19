Next Tottenham manager odds: Jose Mourinho sacked by Spurs; Julian Nagelsmann the favourite

Tottenham have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months in charge of the North London club.

The coaching staff of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been relieved of their duties. The Portuguese coach replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 and guided them to a 6th place finish following a poor start to the 2019/20 campaign. However, Spurs were unable to push themselves back into the top-four picture and sit 7th with six games of the current league campaign remaining. The news comes less than a week before Tottenham face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. It's their only chance of domestic silverware after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Everton.

Next Tottenham manager odds Julian Nagelsmann - 2/1

Brendan Rodgers - 5/1

Scott Parker - 6/1

Eddie Howe - 10/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 10/1

Jurgen Klinnsmann - 16/1

Their Europa League campaign also ended in defeat at the round of 16 stage. Holding a 2-0 first leg lead over Dinamo Zagreb, Spurs were stunned by a second leg comeback in Croatia as they crashed out by a 3-2 aggregate scoreline. Reports claim that first-team coaches Ryan Mason, who is taking first team training, and Chris Powell are set to take charge for the remainder of the season. In a statement, Chairman Daniel Levy, said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. "Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. "He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution." Who is Julian Nagelsmann?

The RB Leipzig head coach has always been linked with a Premier League move and he was installed as the clear favourite when the news broke on Monday morning. Nagelsmann, who is just 33, has already developed a reputation as one of the most exciting coaches in European football and finished third in the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year voting in 2020. When he was thrown into the Hoffenheim job at 28 years old, the club were facing relegation from the Bundesliga. However, they would win seven of their remaining 14 games of the 2016/17 season which kept them out of any relegation involvement. The following campaign saw Hoffenheim finish 4th and qualify for the Champions League. They were beaten in the play-off round by Liverpool but they would improve with a 3rd place finish in 2017/18. Nagelsmann made the switch to Leipzig in the summer of 2019 and took the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League in his first season in charge. They beat Tottenham by a 4-0 aggregate scoreline at the round of 16 stage en route to the final four.