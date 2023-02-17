Sporting Life
Paper Talk Cutting Through Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White: England squad next for the Nottingham Forest midfielder?

By Sporting Life
12:04 · FRI February 17, 2023

Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Friday's focus is on Morgan Gibbs-White.

  • Age: 23
  • Position: Attacking Midfielder
  • Club: Nottingham Forest
  • Country: England

Reports that Morgan Gibbs-White is on England's radar after Gareth Southgate's No.2 Steve Holland checked on him during a training session are understandable given the attacking midfielder's form for Nottingham Forest.

Gibbs-White has been the driving force behind an improved Forest attack, inspiring a run of form that has lifted them to the relative safety of 14th place.

Their chief creator this season, the 23-year-old leads the team with four assists from 3.73 expected assists (xA), ranking as a top 15 player in the league in both metrics.

Morgan Gibbs-White stats

Clearly a massive threat for a team that doesn't get to move forward with too much regularity, Gibbs-White also ranks highly for touches in the attacking third.

He is also outstanding at dribbling when getting up the pitch, a difficult skill considering the advanced positions the Forest man is often in.

Per FBRef, only 10 players in the Premier League have recorded more successful take-ons than Gibbs-White's 27 this term. What's more impressive is his conversion rate, logging that amount from just 46 attempts.

There is, of course, room for improvement in Gibbs-White's game. For instance, his lack of edge in front of goal is one of his few weaknesses this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White shot map | Premier League 2022/23

Despite having chances equating to a total of 4.51 expected goals (xG) in the league, Gibbs-White has only scored two goals.

It is a very good sign that Gibbs-White is getting into scoring positions, though, especially when his creative numbers are so high for Forest.

England might come calling soon, and it won’t be too much of a surprise if the data is anything to go by.

FOOTBALL TIPS