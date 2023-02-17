Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Friday's focus is on Morgan Gibbs-White.

Age: 23

23 Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Club: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Country: England Reports that Morgan Gibbs-White is on England's radar after Gareth Southgate's No.2 Steve Holland checked on him during a training session are understandable given the attacking midfielder's form for Nottingham Forest. Gibbs-White has been the driving force behind an improved Forest attack, inspiring a run of form that has lifted them to the relative safety of 14th place. Their chief creator this season, the 23-year-old leads the team with four assists from 3.73 expected assists (xA), ranking as a top 15 player in the league in both metrics.

Clearly a massive threat for a team that doesn't get to move forward with too much regularity, Gibbs-White also ranks highly for touches in the attacking third. He is also outstanding at dribbling when getting up the pitch, a difficult skill considering the advanced positions the Forest man is often in. Per FBRef, only 10 players in the Premier League have recorded more successful take-ons than Gibbs-White's 27 this term. What's more impressive is his conversion rate, logging that amount from just 46 attempts. There is, of course, room for improvement in Gibbs-White's game. For instance, his lack of edge in front of goal is one of his few weaknesses this season.