Monday Night Football tips: West Ham vs Brentford predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Crysencio Summerville 3+ total shots at 7/2 (Betway) 1pt Crysencio Summerville 4+ total shots at 9/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

The development of Monday Night Football has been an interesting follow in recent years. I'm uncertain if recency bias is at play here and I am, in fact, completely wrong and it's always been the case, but it certainly feels like the final slot of the weekend is being reserved to showcase key games at the bottom end of the Premier League table. Of course, it's not exclusively confined to those sides expected to be down there - we had Liverpool's dramatic win over Newcastle at the end of August - yet it seems like we're getting the 'strugglers' over the challengers.

Nuno Espirito Santo faces his second Monday Night Football as West Ham boss

This is West Ham's second Monday appearance of the campaign - a team whose problems have already led to a change in the managerial dugout. We've also had Leeds vs Everton and then the Hammers' draw with the Toffees a few weeks ago. In fact, Monday night is the time to watch Everton - they're also on when they face Sunderland and Manchester United in November. For Brentford, under the leadership of a former Sky pundit in Keith Andrews, it's their first appearance of the season where they round off the weekend's action. But as we've seen from the picks, Monday night is often time for the intrigue as opposed to the impressive. Teams scrapping for vital points to keep their heads above water - this time around should be no different.

West Ham have lost all three home games this season

With Nuno Espirito Santo in charge, optimism will be better placed in a West Ham win. Graham Potter's spell drove systematic dullness over actual action to delight the home support. Nuno-ball won't be thrilling but it will be far more effective. It'll also benefit certain members of their attack, particularly CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE. Nottingham Forest's wingers - Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi - combined for 11 goals across last season and the duo were joint-third for average shots per game in that squad. Summerville seems a prime candidate for improvement under Nuno's guidance. His time at West Ham has been affected by injury but he can be a star should he get a run of games. His final season at Leeds, in which he won the Championship Player of the Season award, delivered a huge total of 20 goals with a further nine assists.

A best price of 7/2, with just shy of 3s in a few other places, is available on SUMMERVILLE 3+ TOTAL SHOTS, with 9s on offer for 4+. Both of which are worth backing in this contest. Seasonal averages may be at play for some bookmakers when pricing this up yet we have already seen an upturn in attempted attacking output from Summerville following Nuno's appointment. He had three shots in the away draw at Everton with one coming in the loss against Arsenal. He failed to register a shot in the three appearances prior, all of which were under Potter. The left winger averaged 3.0 shots per game at Leeds and he should have opportunities to cut inside and shoot with his favoured right foot. The Hammers returned 14 shots against Everton and we can expect more in a home contest against a Brentford side who have averaged the third-highest amount of shots conceded this season.