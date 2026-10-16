Monday Night Football tips: Tottenham vs Coventry predictions, best bets and preview

It took COVENTRY four games to pick up their first Premier League point, failing to even find the net in their clashes with Arsenal, Hull, Manchester City and Brighton and conceding 10 goals.

Frank Lampard’s side were schooled at the Emirates, frustrated by Hull, desperately unlucky not to get something at the Etihad and - up until the red card - competitive against the Seagulls.

The Sky Blues have gone on to take maximum points from their last two, beating Newcastle and Nottingham Forest by an aggregate scoreline of 5-1.

Their fortunes changed at the City Ground as they ground out a slender victory and were emphatic last Monday against Newcastle, cashing in on their offensive misfortune.

There’s no escaping the fact Coventry were clinical against the Magpies but up until Sven Botman got one back 20 minutes from time, the hosts were completely in control.

It also has to be pointed out that the Sky Blues sit bottom in the xPTS table, and yet their price of 6/1 to win at Tottenham on Monday looks a touch big.