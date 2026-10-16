Monday Night Football tips: Tottenham vs Coventry predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
2.5pts Coventry +1 Asian handicap at 11/10 (bet365)
0.5pt Tottenham over 9.5 corners at 9/2 (bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
It took COVENTRY four games to pick up their first Premier League point, failing to even find the net in their clashes with Arsenal, Hull, Manchester City and Brighton and conceding 10 goals.
Frank Lampard’s side were schooled at the Emirates, frustrated by Hull, desperately unlucky not to get something at the Etihad and - up until the red card - competitive against the Seagulls.
The Sky Blues have gone on to take maximum points from their last two, beating Newcastle and Nottingham Forest by an aggregate scoreline of 5-1.
Their fortunes changed at the City Ground as they ground out a slender victory and were emphatic last Monday against Newcastle, cashing in on their offensive misfortune.
There’s no escaping the fact Coventry were clinical against the Magpies but up until Sven Botman got one back 20 minutes from time, the hosts were completely in control.
It also has to be pointed out that the Sky Blues sit bottom in the xPTS table, and yet their price of 6/1 to win at Tottenham on Monday looks a touch big.
Spurs are still on the hunt for their first Premier League win of the season (D3 L3).
Like Monday’s opponents, Roberto De Zerbi’s side were goalless after four games and even then, their first two goals of the campaign were consolations against Aston Villa.
They deserve credit for equalising in their last league outing at Manchester United with 10 men but I cannot get them onside at a general price of 4/9. The hosts have only generated 0.3 xG more than Coventry.
At 11/10, you can back the visitors +1 on the ASIAN HANDICAP. That’s a winner if Coventry get a result, money back if they lose by a goal and a loser if they lose by two goals or more.
The bets only lost in two of Coventry’s games, one was the trip to Arsenal and the other was the 5-0 drubbing at home to Brighton where they had a man sent off in the 53rd minute at 2-0 down.
It’s also clicked for everyone of Tottenham’s opponents in the league this term.
Sticking along similar lines, TOTTENHAM’S price of 9/2 to have OVER 9.5 CORNERS also appeals.
The hosts have hit this line in half of their four home games, going within one against Newcastle and have averaged seven a game.
Interestingly, Spurs are the only side in the division to not spend a single second of a game ahead this season.
In contrast, Coventry have spent almost a quarter of the season ahead in games which suits this angle two-fold.
The Sky Blues haven’t conceded 10 corners in a game yet this season but shipped eight at Arsenal and nine in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa.
Odds correct at 17:45 BST (16/10/26)
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