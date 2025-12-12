Monday Night Football tips: Manchester United vs Bournemouth predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF
1pt Bournemouth win or draw (double chance) and under 3.5 goals at 2/1 (General)
1pt Bournemouth win at 3/1 (Betfred)
Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
This incredibly bizarre Premier League season is beginning to verge on the ridiculous.
Manchester United, who remain as much of an enigma as ever, somehow went into this weekend in sixth place, just a point off fourth. With four points separating Crystal Palace (fourth) from 12th-placed Newcastle this has to be about as congested as we've seen things 15 games in.
BOURNEMOUTH are two further points back.
An eight-match unbeaten run (W5 D3) had the Cherries near the very top of the table. An equally poor run (W0 D2 L4) has seen them plummet. Despite their form, this feels like a perfect opportunity to back an away WIN at 3/1.
Andoni Iraola is unbeaten as Bournemouth boss against United, masterminding 3-0 victories on both his visits to Old Trafford.
Only a 96th-minute Rasmus Hojlund equaliser denied his team at the Vitality in April, while the 23/24 meeting on the south coast saw United fight back twice for a point.
Show me someone who trusts this Manchester United team at odds-on and I'll show you a fool.
They may have won 4-1 at a terrible Wolves team last Monday, and picked up a lucky victory at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, but their past two home matches have been hugely underwhelming.
Everton won 1-0 despite playing with 10 men for 80 minutes and a struggling West Ham side battled to a 1-1 draw.
Those sides made stopping United's attack look pretty easy, and Iraola has clearly been focused on that side of his team's game with only one goal conceded in their past two fixtures after 12 went past them in the previous four.
Under 2.5 goals is considered the significant outsider at 6/4 and I think we capitalise. Combining BOURNEMOUTH DOUBLE CHANCE with UNDER 3.5 GOALS pays 2/1, covering plenty of results for us.
