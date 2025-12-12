Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL MAN UTD V BOURNEMOUTH

Monday Night Football tips: Manchester United vs Bournemouth predictions, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
Football
Fri December 12, 2025 · 1h ago

Football betting tips: MNF

1pt Bournemouth win or draw (double chance) and under 3.5 goals at 2/1 (General)

1pt Bournemouth win at 3/1 (Betfred)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

football offer - https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678473&lpid=19&bid=1490

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

This incredibly bizarre Premier League season is beginning to verge on the ridiculous.

Manchester United, who remain as much of an enigma as ever, somehow went into this weekend in sixth place, just a point off fourth. With four points separating Crystal Palace (fourth) from 12th-placed Newcastle this has to be about as congested as we've seen things 15 games in.

BOURNEMOUTH are two further points back.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL MAN UTD V BOURNEMOUTH

An eight-match unbeaten run (W5 D3) had the Cherries near the very top of the table. An equally poor run (W0 D2 L4) has seen them plummet. Despite their form, this feels like a perfect opportunity to back an away WIN at 3/1.

Andoni Iraola is unbeaten as Bournemouth boss against United, masterminding 3-0 victories on both his visits to Old Trafford.

Only a 96th-minute Rasmus Hojlund equaliser denied his team at the Vitality in April, while the 23/24 meeting on the south coast saw United fight back twice for a point.

Show me someone who trusts this Manchester United team at odds-on and I'll show you a fool.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL MAN UTD V BOURNEMOUTH ANDONI IRAOLA

They may have won 4-1 at a terrible Wolves team last Monday, and picked up a lucky victory at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, but their past two home matches have been hugely underwhelming.

Everton won 1-0 despite playing with 10 men for 80 minutes and a struggling West Ham side battled to a 1-1 draw.

Those sides made stopping United's attack look pretty easy, and Iraola has clearly been focused on that side of his team's game with only one goal conceded in their past two fixtures after 12 went past them in the previous four.

Under 2.5 goals is considered the significant outsider at 6/4 and I think we capitalise. Combining BOURNEMOUTH DOUBLE CHANCE with UNDER 3.5 GOALS pays 2/1, covering plenty of results for us.

Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (12/12/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS