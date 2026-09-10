Monday Night Football tips: Leeds vs Newcastle predictions, best bets and preview

0.5pt Wissa, Muharemovic and Calvert-Lewin to be carded at 170/1 (bet365)

Newcastle’s new manager Matthias Jaissle has quickly lifted the mood at St James’ Park after an unbeaten start to the campaign (W2 D2).

The comeback from 2-0 down in their last game against Bournemouth made up for the 2–2 draw against Liverpool, where they squandered a goal advantage, conceding the equaliser in the 99th minute.

The Magpies were outplayed in the first half against the Cherries, who should have put the game to bed, but Jaissle's side grew into the fixture.

The underlying data doesn’t bode so well with Newcastle ranking 16th for xG, 15th for xGA and 17th for xGD (-2.5).

So, regression could be expected in the next few weeks and it is hard to make a case for them at Elland Road at the prices available.

Leeds have a much better process from their opening three games (-0.1 xGD) against Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest - three sides expected to be competing for a spot in the top half this season.

Daniel Farke’s side are just as fine margin as they were last season.

Under 2.5 goals has clicked in each of their three games, with two 1-1 draws in that time, picking up from last season where they drew 14 times (2nd most in league).