Monday Night Football tips: Fulham vs Nottingham Forest predictions, best bets and preview

While far from a glamour tie, we could be in for an entertaining Monday Night Football.

Fulham continue to struggle defensively while rarely failing to find the net themselves. Marco Silva's side have conceded 12 times in four games, kept only two clean sheets in 13 fixtures and scored in nine of their past 10.

The Cottagers' last five matches have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS and contrary to what one might assume of a Sean Dyche team, Nottingham Forest matches have been similar - six of their last eight and seven of their last 10 have gone overs.

For a match tricky to call between two Premier League clubs who look destined to finish in lower mid-table, and with no value in the 1x2, the 11/10 about there being at least three goals is the best way in.

I'm resisting the temptation to back overs and both teams to score at 11/8, but it's a close one.