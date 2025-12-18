Monday Night Football tips: Fulham vs Nottingham Forest predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF
2.5pts Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (Betfred)
1pt Nikola Milenkovic to score anytime at 12/1 (General)
0.5pt Murillo to score anytime at 16/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
While far from a glamour tie, we could be in for an entertaining Monday Night Football.
Fulham continue to struggle defensively while rarely failing to find the net themselves. Marco Silva's side have conceded 12 times in four games, kept only two clean sheets in 13 fixtures and scored in nine of their past 10.
The Cottagers' last five matches have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS and contrary to what one might assume of a Sean Dyche team, Nottingham Forest matches have been similar - six of their last eight and seven of their last 10 have gone overs.
For a match tricky to call between two Premier League clubs who look destined to finish in lower mid-table, and with no value in the 1x2, the 11/10 about there being at least three goals is the best way in.
I'm resisting the temptation to back overs and both teams to score at 11/8, but it's a close one.
A specific defensive problem for Fulham lately has been at set-pieces, with Lewis Miley's midweek header the fifth such goal scored against the Cottagers in their last seven matches.
The Newcastle midfielder's winner at St James' meant my theory to back both Magpies centre-backs TO SCORE ANYTIME was justified, and it's a theory worth sticking with at Craven Cottage on Monday.
NIKOLA MILENKOVIC may have only found the net once this term, lagging behind last season's tally of five, but both he and defensive partner MURILLO have scored since Sean Dyche arrived as manager in late October.
At respective 12/1 and 16/1 quotes, both are advised although Milenkovic's goalscoring record and tendency to be more of a target from corners merits a full point stake compared to his team-mate's half.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (19/12/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.