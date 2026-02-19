Monday Night Football tips: Everton vs Manchester United predictions, best bets and preview

Manchester United head to Everton unbeaten in nine league games

Michael Carrick's side looking to stay in the top five

Everton are winless in five at home

Bournemouth came from behind to beat Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to end a run of five games unbeaten for the Toffees in their last outing. To make matters worse, Jake O’Brien got a straight red card and became the fourth Everton player to receive their marching orders this campaign. The form of Monday’s hosts on their own patch is inconsistent (W4 D4 L5). They are without a win in five home Premier League games which goes a little way to explaining quotes of 27/10 about a home win. David Moyes' side have a dismal record against top half sides as well, especially at home. Everton are winless in five games (L4) and have lost seven of 11 meetings home and away.

They did win the reverse but based on Manchester United’s current form, the double looks unlikely. Five games in the hot-seat and Michael Carrick’s side remain unbeaten, an impressive feat considering the Red Devils faced Arsenal and Manchester City during that period. There’s been a sprinkling of late drama as well - reminiscent of the good ol’ days - with two separate Benjamin Sesko injury time strikes snatching three points against Fulham and salvaging a point against West Ham.

In the top flight, United are now nine unbeaten and haven’t actually lost against sides below Monday’s opponents Everton (W8 D9). It almost sounds as if I am gearing up to tip the visitors but I can't, not even money. They’ve only won four times on the road all season. I was drawn to the Red Devils' lack of corners under Carrick. They only won the count against the 10 men of Spurs, in the other four games their opponents have had three times as many corners as them (27-9). Gamestate must be considered. United led at the Emirates and against City which affects the numbers. They were two nil up at Fulham until late on as well but at West Ham the hosts led for 40 minutes and United only won three corners to the Hammers five. At 11/8, backing EVERTON to have the most corners did appeal but instead we'll back the even money about the hosts TO HAVE 5+ CORNERS as that looks a smarter way in. Man Utd opponents have hit this line in four of five games under Carrick, the Toffees have averaged four per game this season and hit the line in each of their last three games.