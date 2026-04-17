Monday Night Football tips: Crystal Palace vs West Ham predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF
2pts West Ham-Draw (Double Chance) & Under 2.5 goals at 11/5 (General)
1pt Crysencio Summerville to score anytime at 4/1 (General)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
West Ham have had 10 days' break since kicking off what turned out to be a humdinger of a weekend in the Premier League relegation battle by thrashing Wolves 4-0 at the London Stadium.
That came 24 hours after Crystal Palace had delivered their own head-turning performance by beating Fiorentina 3-0 at Selhurst Park in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final, a job they finished in Florence on Thursday night to progress to the semi-finals 4-2 on aggregate.
In between those fixtures Oliver Glasner's men fought back from 1-0 down to beat Newcastle 2-1 thanks to a late brace from fit-again super sub Jean-Philippe Mateta.
The hosts head into this fixture as 11/8 favourites, but it's hard to see how - given the 10 days or so they've had and the stretched squad Glasner is successfully managing - this can be close to anything like a priority.
The Hammers, on the other hand, are desperate for every single point.
Nuno's side have dragged themselves back into survival contention with a superb run of form (W5 D3 L3 in the league) triggered by excellent January business.
Only Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa (all away from home) have beaten them in their revitalised 13-match period, and all things considered it's worth backing WEST HAM-DRAW & UNDER 2.5 GOALS at a general 11/5.
Six of the Iron's last eight league games have gone unders, with three of those ending all square.
Palace remain just a touch too reliable at home to oppose completely, but four of their last six at Selhurst have seen fewer than three goals with the two exceptions involving last-minute strikes.
Although opposing goals, I'm still happy to take the 4/1 about CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The Dutchman returned from a month out by playing 78 minutes against Wolves. Prior to his injury he scored seven times in 10 starts to almost single-handedly inspire their initial turnaround.
Odds correct at 13:40 BST (17/4/26)
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