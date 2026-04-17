Monday Night Football tips: Crystal Palace vs West Ham predictions, best bets and preview

West Ham have had 10 days' break since kicking off what turned out to be a humdinger of a weekend in the Premier League relegation battle by thrashing Wolves 4-0 at the London Stadium.

That came 24 hours after Crystal Palace had delivered their own head-turning performance by beating Fiorentina 3-0 at Selhurst Park in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final, a job they finished in Florence on Thursday night to progress to the semi-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

In between those fixtures Oliver Glasner's men fought back from 1-0 down to beat Newcastle 2-1 thanks to a late brace from fit-again super sub Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The hosts head into this fixture as 11/8 favourites, but it's hard to see how - given the 10 days or so they've had and the stretched squad Glasner is successfully managing - this can be close to anything like a priority.