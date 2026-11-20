1pt James Garner to be carded at 11/4 (Best Price)

1pt Vitaly Janelt to be carded at 11/4 (Best Price)

Brentford’s season took a turn for the worse after the first international break.

The Bees had made an unbeaten start to the campaign, winning four of their opening seven games in all competitions, but have only won once since (D2 L3).

Their schedule didn’t get any tougher, if anything their fixtures got easier, but the 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was Brentford's first since the 3-0 win over Chelsea in mid-September.

Keith Andrews will be hoping his side can rediscover their early season form on Monday with the visit of Everton - but they’ll have to do it without the suspended Igor Thiago.

The November international break came at a bad time for David Moyes’ side.

The Toffee’s won their last three games leading into the break, beating Newcastle in the league and Carabao Cup before winning 3-1 at home to Coventry.

In terms of the betting, I’d be leaning towards a low scoring draw but think cards and foul markets are the way to play this one.

Craig Pawson has the whistle here and he has given 3-6-7-4-4 cards in the Premier League this season.

It’s quite the improvement on last season's average of 2.7 and part of the reason why VITALY JANELT's price TO BE CARDED is worth taking.