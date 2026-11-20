Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Vitaly Janelt to be carded at 11/4 (Best Price)
1pt James Garner to be carded at 11/4 (Best Price)
0.5pt Janelt and Garner card double at 10/1 (Best Price)
1pt Harrison Armstrong to commit 2+ fouls at 5/2 (Best Price)
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Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Monday
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Brentford’s season took a turn for the worse after the first international break.
The Bees had made an unbeaten start to the campaign, winning four of their opening seven games in all competitions, but have only won once since (D2 L3).
Their schedule didn’t get any tougher, if anything their fixtures got easier, but the 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was Brentford's first since the 3-0 win over Chelsea in mid-September.
Keith Andrews will be hoping his side can rediscover their early season form on Monday with the visit of Everton - but they’ll have to do it without the suspended Igor Thiago.
The November international break came at a bad time for David Moyes’ side.
The Toffee’s won their last three games leading into the break, beating Newcastle in the league and Carabao Cup before winning 3-1 at home to Coventry.
In terms of the betting, I’d be leaning towards a low scoring draw but think cards and foul markets are the way to play this one.
Craig Pawson has the whistle here and he has given 3-6-7-4-4 cards in the Premier League this season.
It’s quite the improvement on last season's average of 2.7 and part of the reason why VITALY JANELT's price TO BE CARDED is worth taking.
Brentford’s midfielder already has four yellows and a red card this season as he looks likely to trump last season's tally of eight.
And Janelt will be in the thick of what promises to be a competitive battle in the middle of the park against Everton’s duo of JAMES GARNER and HARRISON ARMSTRONG.
The pair have picked up six cards between them this season and there’s an interesting quirk with the former's cautions.
Garner’s picked up 30 bookings across five seasons at Everton (0.28 cards per 90), which makes his price TO BE CARDED marginal value, but 19 of them have come on the road, which includes all three this season and 10 of his last 15.
It could just be a coincidence but at 11/4, I’m willing to go with it, and at 10/1 the CARD DOUBLE alongside Janelt is worth a tout as well.
Garner’s midfield partner Armstrong is as short as 9/4 for a caution but can be backed at 13/5 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS which appeals.
Armstrong committed nine fouls across his first five starts, hitting this line three times, but has only committed one across his last five.
Maybe he’s cleaned up his act. He’s still getting stuck in though because his defensive output has improved as the season has developed.
Armstrong has completed eight tackles and four interceptions since his last foul so it feels inevitable he’ll start committing them again soon.
Odds correct at 15:00 GMT (20/11/26)
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