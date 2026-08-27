Monday Night Football tips: Aston Villa vs Arsenal predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF
2.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Martin Odegaard to score from outside the box at 12/1 (Betfred)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
The situation of the two sides who meet on Monday could hardly be more different.
Premier League champions Arsenal are the most stable club in the division, strengthening their squad this summer to the point that it is incredibly difficult to imagine anyone challenging them for the title this season.
Europa League champions Aston Villa have been completely torn apart since lifting their first silverware this century, with six of the starting XI from their triumphant night in Istanbul either sold or about to be - all of them established internationals.
This will not be a fair fight, and if Villa can escape with only a narrow defeat then that will be a minor victory for Unai Emery given the team he was forced to field in their opener at Brighton were 4-0 down within 31 minutes.
ARSENAL were rampant against Coventry and given their defensive strength - they kept 32 clean sheets in all competitions last season, six more than any other side in Europe's top five leagues - backing them TO WIN TO NIL has to be the angle at 13/8.
Twelve months ago in the face of much less of a fire sale Villa struggled for goals, failing to score in any of their opening four top-flight matches.
I'll also have a small bet on MARTIN ODEGAARD TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 12/1.
The Arsenal captain looked so much more like his old self last weekend, building on a strong World Cup with Norway.
The Gunners' set-up with Myles Lewis-Skelly as the deepest midfielder and Declan Rice playing his more natural box-to-box role brought the best our of the Norwegian, who was rewarded with some good fortune for his goal, but also went close with a couple of efforts from distance.
One came after a pre-rehearsed routine at a corner which could be tried again at Villa Park.
Odds correct at 18:30 BST (28/8/26)
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