Mohamed Salah 'remains committed' to Liverpool amid links with Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Salah's agent has outlined that the forward remains committed to Liverpool amid ongoing speculation of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Reports have recently linked the 31-year-old with Al-Ittihad, with claims made that talks have taken place.

Despite this, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas has dismissed a switch in a statement on social media.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC,” he posted on Twitter.