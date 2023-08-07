Sporting Life
Mohamed Salah in pre-season action for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah 'remains committed' to Liverpool amid links with Saudi Arabia

By Tom Carnduff
10:43 · MON August 07, 2023

Mohamed Salah's agent has outlined that the forward remains committed to Liverpool amid ongoing speculation of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Reports have recently linked the 31-year-old with Al-Ittihad, with claims made that talks have taken place.

Despite this, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas has dismissed a switch in a statement on social media.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC,” he posted on Twitter.

Salah’s former team-mate Fabinho has already made the move to Al-Ittihad this summer in a £40million transfer.

The Saudi Pro League club - led by former Spurs and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo - have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, also bringing in Real Madrid star Karim Benzema alongside Celtic's Jota and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea.

A fee of £60million has been touted for Salah - who has scored 186 goals in 305 appearances for Liverpool so far.

The Egypt international has two years remaining on the three-year deal he signed last summer.

FOOTBALL TIPS